Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/22/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with all the rumors swirling around about Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones what is your take? For those if you that have not read/heard thus far, certain media is reporting that Jones will no longer be with the team when the season begins and that he is currently on the trading block. I am not sure for the full underlying cause of the Phins possibly wanting to discard one of the better defenders on this team in the past few years but I suspect that his large cap hit probably figures into the equation. What is your thought? Should they trade him for picks or possibly a player of need (say a pass rusher) or should they hold on tight to one of the better players on the team?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.