Dolphins workout former Jaguars cornerback

The Dolphins are gearing up for training camp and the preseason, and that means doing proper due diligence on all possible additions to the team’s offseason roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins are hosting former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon for a workout today. Patmon, 28, played in 12 games for the Jaguars last season, starting two, and accumulated 14 total tackles and one pass defense.

After finishing out a collegiate football career with Kansas and then transferring to Oklahoma State, Paton was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. After being released by the Cowboys during his second season, Patmon joined Dolphins by signing to the team’s practice squad, after which he was promoted to the active roster for the final two games of the 2015 season.

After being released by the Dolphins during training camp the following offseason, Patmon bounced around various practice squads over the course of the 2016 season. In 2017, he found a home with the Jaguars where he’s spent the past two years.

Should Patmon impress Miami’s new coaching staff enough to gain a roster spot, he’ll face a steep slope in trying to make Miami’s final 53-man roster. Though the Dolphins have few established talents at the cornerback position behind superstar Xavien Howard and nickel corner turned safety Bobby McCain (who’s still listed as a cornerback on the team’s roster), the CB depth chart is still incredibly crowded. Eric Rowe is virtually guaranteed a spot as he’s currently the presumptive #2 CB, while Cornell Armstrong, Jalen Davis, and Torry McTyer have all flashed at times. Miami has Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz at the position as well.