Dolphins’ Training Camp Has Arrived

Are you ready some football? I know I am. It may only be training camp, but we finally have some football back my friends. This tweet the Miami Dolphins media posted two days ago, perfectly sums up my excitement for the upcoming 2019 season.

Whoever created that video on the media team deserves a bonus, in my opinion.

Can you all believe July is almost over? Kids, at least here in Atlanta, start back to school in two weeks. I absolutely love summer and enjoy the break from football and Twitter, but I’m ready to get back to my football loving self. Training camp beginning this week means my Twitter will, once again, be filled with football chatter. Totally fine by me because I’m not exactly an avid basketball/baseball fan.

NFL Related Tidbits

With the 2019 season drawing closer, we’ll start to see our newsfeed filled with more predictions of the upcoming season. I’m sure many of you have seen this on your feed, but let’s look at USA Today’s Sports NFL predictions.

Football is almost here as USA Today Sports released their 2019 #NFL projections. I’m sure there will be some debating here pic.twitter.com/8ptMXzabii — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 22, 2019

Let’s start with the positives. The Patriots record looks promising, as in nobody wants to see them winning again (especially with the Super Bowl in Miami). The Jets and Bills look like they won’t be making it post-season. Believable. I’m not sure why the Steelers are ranked above the Browns, but we’ll see. The Falcons better than Saints and Panthers? Giants winning five games? Nope. I can see us not winning too many games this season (because rebuilding and all) but only three games? Even when we had Cutler/Osweiler as quarterbacks and the past head coach (now coach of Jets) the past few years, we won more than three.

What are your thoughts on their predictions? Please feel free to discuss in the comments because I’m curious what others think about it.

Other than training camp beginning this week, not much else has been going on football wise to report. Only other tidbit to share, which we as Dolphins’ fans already know, is this clip about Xavien Howard being called one of NFL’s elite CB’s.

Of course we already knew this to be true, but I’m glad to see Howard getting some recognition on GMFB. If you don’t agree, feel free to keep that thought to yourself. Just joking.

Not really though.

Thank You Fans

I want to close with expressing my thanks to all the fans who reached out to me and/or said a prayer/positive thought towards my Duke. I took some time away from writing the past few weeks to deal with some personal situations. One of those, was concerning my 11.5yr old dog name Duke. He collapsed the morning of July 5th and, after three emergency vet visits later, I learned he had a cancerous mass on his liver. He underwent surgery at Auburn University’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital about 10 days ago to successfully remove the mass. So many fans reached out to me, donated to his fundraiser, or even just shared his story and I can’t begin to express how thankful we are for all of the support. I don’t know what we would have done without all the love and support from everyone. I love my Miami Dolphins and our fan base, but after the support I received, my love for my Fin Family grew even more. Duke still has a few more weeks of recovery, but he’s a fighter and will be around to watch the Dolphins’ games with me for quite a bit longer.

Hope you all enjoy training camp this week. Rookies reported today and veterans will be reporting to camp on Wednesday with the first practice on Thursday. Anyone attending any of the practices? I’ve been asked and one day, I will, but no traveling until my Duke has fully recovered. If any of you fans are attending, I hope you have a fantastic time and please take all the pictures for me.

See you all back here next week with my thoughts and fans’ reactions to the Dolphins’ training camp and other NFL news.