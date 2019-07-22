The Miami Dolphins are back to football this week, with the rookies already at the team’s training facility while the veterans will report on Wednesday. We have made it through the offseason and are getting close to talking on-field football activities. The Dolphins now start the process of taking the 90-man preseason roster and working out who will make the team’s 53-man regular season roster.

Since the veterans report on Wednesday - with the first day of practice coming on Thursday - we are going to make our own prediction of the 53-man roster, but split it over two days. Today, we will start with the offense.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Running backs

Kenyan Drakes

Kalen Ballage

Myles Gaskin

Fullback

Chandler Cox

Wide receivers

Kenny Stills

DeVante Parker

Albert Wilson

Jakeem Grant

Brice Butler

Preston Williams

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki

Dwayne Allen

Durham Smythe

Nick O’Leary

Offensive linemen

Laremy Tunsil

Michael Deiter

Daniel Kilgore

Jesse Davis

Jordan Mills

Kyle Fuller

Chris Reed

Isaiah Prince

Zach Sterup

Jaryd Jones-Smith

That gives me 26 offensive players, leaving me three slots for special teams and 24 slots for the defense. If additional cuts on offense need to be made, the ten offensive line is a bit heavy; wide receiver could also be trimmed if needed. At tight end, I would not be surprised if the team only carried three, but O’Leary makes my roster right now simply because Dwayne Allen is on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury.