The Miami Dolphins are back to football this week, with the rookies already at the team’s training facility while the veterans will report on Wednesday. We have made it through the offseason and are getting close to talking on-field football activities. The Dolphins now start the process of taking the 90-man preseason roster and working out who will make the team’s 53-man regular season roster.
Since the veterans report on Wednesday - with the first day of practice coming on Thursday - we are going to make our own prediction of the 53-man roster, but split it over two days. Today, we will start with the offense.
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Kenyan Drakes
Kalen Ballage
Myles Gaskin
Fullback
Wide receivers
Kenny Stills
DeVante Parker
Albert Wilson
Jakeem Grant
Brice Butler
Preston Williams
Tight ends
Mike Gesicki
Dwayne Allen
Durham Smythe
Nick O’Leary
Offensive linemen
Laremy Tunsil
Michael Deiter
Daniel Kilgore
Jesse Davis
Jordan Mills
Kyle Fuller
Chris Reed
Isaiah Prince
Zach Sterup
Jaryd Jones-Smith
That gives me 26 offensive players, leaving me three slots for special teams and 24 slots for the defense. If additional cuts on offense need to be made, the ten offensive line is a bit heavy; wide receiver could also be trimmed if needed. At tight end, I would not be surprised if the team only carried three, but O’Leary makes my roster right now simply because Dwayne Allen is on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury.
