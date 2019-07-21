Dolphins make minor roster moves as rookies report to training camp

The lull between OTAs and training camp has finally coming to an end. Which means the beginning of football season is quickly approaching. And although we are still very, very early in the process, it is never too soon for teams to put a plan in place for those hindered by injury or medical issues.

Today, that’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins did when they placed tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull, and defensive back Cordrea Tankersley on the active/physically unable to perform list. The Dolphins also claimed former Cardinals’ offensive lineman Will Holden off waivers, and waived DB Jamar Summers.

The Dolphins also placed defensive tackle, Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list. Norton was released from the hospital on Thursday, after suffering a career-ending injury during an automobile accident earlier this month. This move allows the team to pay Norton’s salary in addition to his medical bills.

Miami might not always be the most competitive team on the football field. But what they do for the community and their players is second-to-none.

Well done, Stephen Ross.