Welcome to the start of the Miami Dolphins’ 2019 training camp. Well, at least the soft opening for training camp. The Dolphins elected to have their rookies report early this year, with that magical date coming today. The veterans will report on Wednesday.

The Dolphins have 26 rookies on the roster, almost one-third of the team’s allocated 90-man preseason roster. The team is looking to rebuild its foundation and look toward long-term success rather than immediate, quick fixes. That rebuild starts with finding young players around whom to build the team, with the rookies a big part of that build.

Obviously, the rookies will be headlined by Miami’s six draft picks, including first-round pick, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, but there are several undrafted free agents who will be looking to prove they are worthy of a roster spot as well. Wide receiver Preston Williams, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, and defensive back Montre Hartage are all looking to stand out as prospects too valuable to stash on the practice squad. The Dolphins can also welcome in their first-year players (players who may have already had a “rookie” season but have not yet earned a pension-created season) today.

The rookies will be focused mostly on classwork and getting prepared for the full start to camp later this week.

Rookie head coach Brian Flores will run training camp for the first time this year. His performance, during the summer and all year, could be the biggest rookie storyline for the 2019 Dolphins.

Miami’s first practice of training camp, which will be open to the public, will come on Thursday with a 9:40am start time. You can find the full Dolphins training camp schedule and information here.