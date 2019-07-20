Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/20/2019

Every year, right before all the various NFL training camps kick off their seasons work the NFL Network reveals it’s top 100 players in the league. Last years list did not have a Miami Dolphin come in on the list based on the previous season until Jarvis Landry at number 52 and by then he was of course no longer a Phin but sent off to the place where most players go to see their careers die, Cleveland to play for the Cleveland Browns. Although I think things might be finally looking up for the Browns but they will probably figure out a way to screw it up anyway.

The next Dolphin to make the list last off season was Ndamukong Sue at number 61, who like Landry was sent down the road in what was a cap move but also rumored to be a move made to improve the locker-room. Who knows? I just know that I miss the chaos that he could cause at times. Next up was Cameron Wake at number 74 but he is now also gone joining Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee to play with the Titans.

So in summation we had three players out of a hundred all in the lower half of that list and all three are now gone. The NFL Network will release it’s 2019 list in two days. The Phinsider Question Of the Day is how many if any Miami Dolphins players do you expect to see on that last and who will it/they be? I feel like Xavien Howard is the only shoe in, at least in my mind and he sure as hell had better come in higher than 52. What are your thoughts? Lets us know in the comment section below.

