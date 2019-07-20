Dolphins claim former Raiders wide receiver off of waivers

The competition for a spot on Miami’s wide receiver depth chart just got more crowded.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins claimed Saeed Blacknall off of waivers from the Oakland Raiders. Blacknall, 23, played in one game for the Raiders last season, but didn’t record a statistic. The Raiders had signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and placed him on the practice squad where he stayed until being called up for that Week 11 contest. He was subsequently waived, re-signed to the team’s practice squad, and then signed to a reserve/futures contract in January of this year.

Blacknall, who stands a 6’2”, 208 lbs, played four seasons of college ball at Penn State before declaring for the NFL draft. While with the Nittany Lions, Blacknall appeared in 30 games and recorded 50 receptions, 979 receiving yards for 19.7 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns over the course of his college career.

Coming into training camp with the Dolphins, Blacknall is facing some stiff competition to make the team’s roster. The Dolphins have a whopping nine other players on the roster listed as wideouts. Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant are virtual locks to make the 53-man roster, while Brice Butler likely has an upper-hand shot at one as well. Preston Williams has already impressed during offseason training, while Isaiah Ford has flashed potential as well.

Then there’s Trenton Irwin and Reece Horn who, at the very least, have had a longer time to digest the playbook and connect with teammates and coaches than Blacknall. As of now, Blacknall’s main focus will be attempting to make an impact during training camp and the preseason.