Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Preston Williams

Another day, another entry in our annual 90-in-90 series here on The Phinsider. This look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster gives us a chance to project who could make the 53-man roster, who could be practice squad bound, and who may be in danger of missing out on the regular season.

The series of articles takes a player-by-player look through the Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster. For each player. we look at his 2018 performance, his contract, the chances he will progress in 2019, the chances he could regress in 2019, and finally look at how secure his roster spot is.

We have already completed 16 players: Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, Albert Wilson, Wes Farnsworth, Mike Hull, Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, Laremy Tunsil, and Isaiah Prince. This afternoon, we add wide receiver Preston Williams.

2018 Review

Williams was forced to sit out the 2017 season after transferring from Tennessee to Colorado State. During that year, Williams was charged with harassment and tampering, with a domestic violence enhancement, after allegedly shoving and restraining his girlfriend. He was then arrested a second time after violating a protection order for making hundreds of phone calls to the woman. He ultimately pleaded guilty in the spring of 2018 to the harassment charge, with all the other chargers dropped, and he received a deferred sentence, clearing him to be reinstated to the Colorado State program.

Once the season began, Williams starred. After a total of 16 receptions for 247 yards and two scores in his two years at Tennessee, Williams caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2018. He was not invited to the Scouting Combine, however, due to his legal issues and he ultimately was not drafted.

Contract

The Dolphins signed Williams as an undrafted free agent. First year of three-year, $1.755 million contract; $495,000 salary cap number (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Williams has shown flashes in Miami’s offseason training program and he is just 22 years old. There is plenty of time for him to develop and grow into being an NFL receiver. If, as pads come on this summer, he is still able to make some of the plays seen this summer, there should be no doubt that Williams will progress in 2019.

Why he might regress

Every year, there is some undrafted free agent who shows up big in the spring, but then disappears in the summer. Williams could be that guy. The Dolphins are fairly deep at wide receiver and, while they would love to have a big-bodied receiver like Williams, he is going to have to fight to earn his playing time.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Fans love Williams and will immediately say he has to make the roster, but it is not a set-in-stone situation yet. He has to prove he can do more than just flash in the spring. Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Brice Butler, and Isaiah Ford could all be ahead of Williams on the depth chart as camp opens. Could he surpass some of them? Yes, but it is not going to be easy. If he continues to perform with pads and in the preseason, then he will make the roster. Otherwise, Miami may just try to put him on the practice squad and see if someone poaches him.