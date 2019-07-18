Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/18/2019

Tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is who is your dark horse candidate to make the Miami Dolphins final 53 man roster? I know the first name for most will be Preston Williams, who, had he not been such a bone head in college, would have clearly been drafted and if it had been by the Dolphins I think few might question his making the roster. So with that in mind do you have another player that you suspect will surprise us all and show up in the final 53 man count?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.