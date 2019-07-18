Kendrick Norton to be released from hospital following July 4 crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital today, according to his agent. Norton has undergone six surgeries since a car accident in the early morning of July 4th led to the amputation of his left arm. He was originally listed as being in critical condition upon arriving to the hospital, but his life was never considered in danger from the accident.

Norton, who was cited for an improper lane change leading to the accident, was on the Dolphin Expressway heading to the Palmetto Expressway at 1:18am on July 4 when he struck the side of a Maserati. The impact then sent Norton’s Ford F150 into a barrier on the side of the ramp, ultimately causing the truck to rollover. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident, though neither Norton or his passenger, Shakir Williams, were wearing seatbelts.

The Maserati driver and her passenger were not injured in the crash. Williams was taken to the hospital with Norton, but is not believed to have had any serious injuries.

“I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone,” Norton said in a television appearance with Miami’s CBS4 last week. “We are working past that you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful.

“I am ok,” Norton said. “I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation. I am doing fine and the best I can.”

The Dolphins and NFL have said their insurance will cover all of Norton’s hospital bills.

Norton, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2018, spending most of his rookie year on their practice squad before Miami poached him near the end of the year. He did not appear in any games last year, but was expected to compete for a roster spot as a depth defensive lineman this year. The Dolphins could add Norton to the Non-Football Injury list this year, effectively removing him from a roster position but keeping him with the team and covered by insurance. The Dolphins would also have the option of paying Norton’s $495,000 salary this year with that move.