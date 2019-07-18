Phinsider Radio: Dolphins Training Camp, Madden Ratings, and Random Thoughts

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and Aaron Sutton are forced to carry the show, as Houtz’s mic decided to malfunction. But like they say on Broadway, “the show must go on”. And that’s exactly what happened.

Earlier this week, news broke that Assistant HC and Quarterbacks Coach, Jim Caldwell would be taking a leave of absence from the Dolphins in 2019. And although he will still be a consultant for the upcoming season, the blow is felt all throughout the organization. Join us as we discuss the affect this has on the Flores, Rosen, and the rest of the 2019 Dolphins.

We then break down the Madden 20 ratings that took the internet by storm. Why is Xavien Howard only rated a 83 overall? Why are Tunsil and Stills the best players on the roster, at 84 overall? John Denney a 47 overall? We break down Madden 20 and discuss which players got snubbed the most on the Dolphins.

Lastly, Dolphins’ training camp is just one week away and we are over the moon excited. We tell you everything you need to know about training camp, as we anxiously count down the days until July 25th.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

