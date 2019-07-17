The Splash Zone 7/17/19: Dolphins Safety Situation

Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are so similar in skill set as both are of the hard hitting type. For the past two yeas, fans have witnessed constant breakdowns in the secondary and that may be because of the safeties. Both players are good safeties, but they just don’t mesh together well and that has led to speculation that a trade is possible. One solution has been to experiment with Bobby McCain at safety and have the other two work as linebackers near the line of scrimmage.

Will third time be a charm for Dolphins safeties Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald? | Countdown to camp - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Miami Dolphins safeties Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are at their best when utilized as in-the-box strong safeties because their physicality makes them excel at providing run support, but their overlapping skill-set has caused problems for the Dolphins defense the past two years. Can new coach Brian Flores and his coaching staff figure out a way to use both effectively?

