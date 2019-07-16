Dolphins All First-Round Draft Pick Team

Earlier today, I saw a tweet that was kind of fun and set me up to do the same thing with the Miami Dolphins. Well, to be honest, I actually saw a retweet of the tweet from the Pats Pulpit account, but we will ignore the fact that they are New England Patriots fans, but Field Gulls, our sister Seattle Seahawks site, sent out a tweet about making a Seahawks team of just first-round picks.
Why not do that for the Dolphins? I mean, obviously we are starting with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback... Wait, you want to argue for someone else? What other first-round quarterback have the Dolphins selected that can match the last seven years of Tannehill?
Okay, okay. I will allow you to snub Tannehill for this other guy.
Here are the tweets that spawned this idea, then my Dolphins version.
I made an offense and a defense from only former Seahawks first round picks. They can't pass the ball for shit but the run game and pass defense should be really good. pic.twitter.com/LSMx1dDToc— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) July 15, 2019
Challenge accepted:— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) July 15, 2019
QB Bledsoe
RB Cunningham
WR Morgan, Fryar, Glenn
TE Francis
OT Armstrong, Solder
OG Hannah, Mankins
C Brock
DL Seymour, Wilfork, Warren
LB McGinest, Hightower, Mayo, Jones
CB Law, Haynes
S McCourty, Fox
Who would you pick? https://t.co/5cTvRyTUSC
Dolphins All-First-Round Team
(Note: I did not worry about left or right guard/tackle when it came to the linemen or outside/middle linebackers.)
QB - Dan Marino
HB - Ronnie Brown
FB - Larry Csonka
WR - O.J. McDuffie
WR - DeVante Parker
WR - Ted Ginn, Jr.
OT - Richmond Webb
G - Roy Foster
C - Mike Pouncey
G - Laremy Tunsil
OT - Jake Long
DE - Bill Stanfill
DT - Tim Bowens
DT - Daryl Gardener
DE - Jared Odrick
LB - A.J. Duhe
LB - Kim Bokamper
LB - Jackie Shipp
CB - Vontae Davis
CB - Troy Vincent
S - Louis Oliver
Where do you agree? Where do you disagree?
