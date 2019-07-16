Dolphins All First-Round Draft Pick Team

Earlier today, I saw a tweet that was kind of fun and set me up to do the same thing with the Miami Dolphins. Well, to be honest, I actually saw a retweet of the tweet from the Pats Pulpit account, but we will ignore the fact that they are New England Patriots fans, but Field Gulls, our sister Seattle Seahawks site, sent out a tweet about making a Seahawks team of just first-round picks.

Why not do that for the Dolphins? I mean, obviously we are starting with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback... Wait, you want to argue for someone else? What other first-round quarterback have the Dolphins selected that can match the last seven years of Tannehill?

Okay, okay. I will allow you to snub Tannehill for this other guy.

Here are the tweets that spawned this idea, then my Dolphins version.

Challenge accepted:



QB Bledsoe

RB Cunningham

WR Morgan, Fryar, Glenn

TE Francis

OT Armstrong, Solder

OG Hannah, Mankins

C Brock



DL Seymour, Wilfork, Warren

LB McGinest, Hightower, Mayo, Jones

CB Law, Haynes

S McCourty, Fox



Dolphins All-First-Round Team

(Note: I did not worry about left or right guard/tackle when it came to the linemen or outside/middle linebackers.)

QB - Dan Marino

HB - Ronnie Brown

FB - Larry Csonka

WR - O.J. McDuffie

WR - DeVante Parker

WR - Ted Ginn, Jr.

OT - Richmond Webb

G - Roy Foster

C - Mike Pouncey

G - Laremy Tunsil

OT - Jake Long

DE - Bill Stanfill

DT - Tim Bowens

DT - Daryl Gardener

DE - Jared Odrick

LB - A.J. Duhe

LB - Kim Bokamper

LB - Jackie Shipp

CB - Vontae Davis

CB - Troy Vincent

S - Louis Oliver

S - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Where do you agree? Where do you disagree?