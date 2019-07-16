Dolphins rated worst team in Madden 20

Anyone with a Twitter, saw what type of $*#! storm quickly ensued after EA released their Madden 20 ratings yesterday morning. It was not pretty. And after seeing players like Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and John Denney get ‘snubbed’, Dolphins’ fans had very little to be happy about.

And then, things got worse...

According to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, the Dolphins will be rated a 74 overall when Madden launches on August 2nd. Miami will be the 32nd ranked team, landing dead last among the rest of the NFL.

Madden NFL 20 Team Ratings (Overall, Defense, Offense) pic.twitter.com/KYOzILQR2E — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 15, 2019

Fortunately for Miami, there is nowhere else to go but up. And let’s not forget these ratings are updated frequently throughout the season. So if Brian Flores and his team are competitive, expect to see a significant rating increase for most of the Dolphins’ roster.

How do you feel about the Dolphins’ rating in Madden 20?

Let us know in the comment’s section below.