This time next week, the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie, Florida will be getting busy. While the veterans do not report to camp until July 24, the rookies will all be reporting on July 21, meaning a week from today will be the first full day of activity for the first-year players.

As of this morning, we are exactly ten days from the first open practice of the year for the Dolphins. The team will allow the public to watch the workout on July 25, scheduled to begin at 9:40am ET. The team will have a total of ten public practices this year, plus the team will hold a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins will also take part in two public practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

The Dolphins have moved practices to a little later in the morning this year, likely using the building heat to better prepare them for the oppressive South Florida heat and humidity that turns 1pm ET starts into a home field advantage for the club. Most of the workouts will start at 9:40am ET, though a couple of 10:30am starts are also on the schedule.

If you are interested in attending one of the workouts or the scrimmage, head over to Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp to RSVP. The team has seating for 2,000 fans per practice, but those seats can fill up if you wait. The Dolphins will have an area at practice designated for children 12 and under to wait for autographs after practice and will have days that include food trucks, inflatables, team alumni and cheerleaders signing autographs, and more. The Dolphins covered the seating area a couple of years ago, making it a little easier for fans to sit and watch practice, shading them from the sun.

Still plan on taking sunscreen and sunglasses, since the Dolphins are in South Florida and that sun is no joke. The team also uses the NFL’s clear-bag policy for entrance, so do not expect to get a backpack into the facility. You can take pictures, as long as the lens on your camera is less than eight inches, but no video or audio recording is authorize. You also cannot tweet or post those pictures during practice.

You can find more of the dos and don’ts for practice in the FAQ section on the training camp website.

Public Practice Schedule:

Thursday, July 25 - 9:40am

Friday, July 26 - 9:40am

Saturday, July 27 - 9:40am

Sunday, July 28 - 9:40am

Tuesday, July 30 - 10:30am

Wednesday, July 31 - 9:40am

Thursday, August 1 - 9:40am

Friday, August 2 - 9:40am

Saturday, August 3 - 1pm (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Monday, August 5 - 10:30am

Tuesday, August 6 - 9:40am

Tuesday, August 13 - 10am (in Tampa)

Wednesday, August 14 - 10am (in Tampa)

If you are in the Tampa area and would like to go to the joint practices, you can find information and ticket RSVP procedures at buccaneers.com/trainingcamp/.