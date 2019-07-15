Madden 20 ratings revealed for Dolphins players

For many, the Madden video game series brings back memories of our childhood. And no matter how good or bad the newest installment is hyped up to be, I find myself purchasing the latest game, each and every football season.

Madden ratings don’t mean a thing. But for many, this is most of today and the next few to follow, they will be the talk of the internet.

Today, EA announced the Madden player ratings for EVERY player in this year’s game. And with a newly implemented ratings system the Dolphins are sure to be one of the worst teams in this year’s game

Here’s a look at the Dolphins’ roster in Madden 20. All ratings can be found HERE

Keep in mind, these rosters will change significantly before the start of the regular season.

This year, Madden 20 will release on August 2nd. But gamers can play early with EA Access (July 25-July 30) for up to 10 hours. An additional upgrade to the Madden 20 Superstar or Ultimate Superstar edition will reward you access to the game three days early (July 30). More on this can be found here.

What did you think of the Dolphins’ ratings in Madden 20? Likes? Dislikes?

