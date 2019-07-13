Dolphins’ Assistant HC Jim Caldwell will take leave of absence for health issues

We are officially 12 days away from the beginning of training camp. And as we inch closer and closer to July 25th, excitement begins to fill the summer air. Unless, maybe, you’re a Miami Dolphins’ fan.

For most Dolphins’ fans, 2019 was supposed to the year of #TankForTua. But then things started to look up after Miami signed Xavien Howard to a long-term deal. Furthermore, the 2019 draft was a success and the Dolphins traded for Cardinals’ QB Josh Rosen. Things were finally starting to look up. Or so we thought...

Earlier today, the Miami Dolphins announced Jim Caldwell will be taking a leave of absence this upcoming season to ‘address health issues’. And although he will remain with the team as a consultant, this loss will have a rippling effect within the organization

Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season.



Read More: https://t.co/EeXBeh0maQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 13, 2019

Expectations were that Jim Caldwell would help groom Josh Rosen, with hopes that he could become a suitable NFL quarterback. Most important, he would be Flores’ right-hand man throughout his rookie season. Things were finally starting to look up, and then came the bad news.

In the end, Caldwell’s health is what matters most. And although fans hope for a speedy recovery, they can’t help but wonder what’s next for their favorite football team. Nevertheless, the show must go on.

Get well soon, Coach Caldwell.