Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Kenneth Farrow

We are back with another edition of the annual 90-in-90 series here on The Phinsider. This continues our player-by-player look at the Miami Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster. Throughout the series, we try to get a better idea of who could make the 53-man roster when cuts come in September.

The series takes a randomly selected player from Miami’s roster and looks at his play in 2018, his current contract, the changes he will improve his play in 2019, the chances his play could regress in 2019, and how secure his roster spot is.

We have already completed 19 players: Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, Albert Wilson, Wes Farnsworth, Mike Hull, Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, Laremy Tunsil, Isaiah Prince, Preston Williams, Matt Haack, and Tony Adams. Today, we add running back Kenneth Farrow.

2018 Review

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Farrow initially joined the San Diego Chargers, but ended up on injured reserve in both 2016 (13 game splayed, 60 carries, 192 yards, 13 receptions, 70 yards) and in 2017. After being released in April 2018, Farrow signed with the New England Patriots late in the 2018 preseason, ultimately joining the team’s practice squad. He bounced off and on the Patriots’ practice squad until he was released in November. He joined the Alliance of American Football in December 2018, signing with the San Antonio Commanders, where he played until the league suspended operations in April. With San Antonio, he carried the ball 30 times in Week 4 of the season, picking up 142 yards and for the season he started all eight games, with 106 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns, along with 12 receptions for 95 yards.

Contract

First year of two-year, $1.23 million contract; $570,000 salary cap number (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

At age 26, Farrow is coming off an impressive performance in the short AAF. He has experience at the NFL level, but injuries derailed his career. Could he pick back up as a healthy running back and provide Miami depth at the position? There is reason to think he has that ability after his AAF performance.

Why he might regress

Typically, at 26, a running back is already established, and the fact that Farrow was a fringe player for the Patriots last year before being released and having to go to the AAF is not promising. Has he already reached his potential?

Chances of making the 53-man roster

There is a chance for Farrow to make the team, filling a depth position behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, but it is not much of a chance. Not counting Chandler Cox who will be playing fullback, the Dolphins have six halfbacks on the roster. Drake and Ballage should be roster locks, leaving four players to fight for a position. Myles Gaskin has the added piece of being a draft pick, so he should have the early lead on spot three. That leaves Farrow, Patrick Laird, and Mark Walton to fight for a potential fourth spot.