This offseason has featured a lot of talk about how bad the Miami Dolphins will be in 2019. Las Vegas expects the Dolphins to land the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after being the worst team in the 2019 regular season. The media has picked up the “Tank for Tua” or “Fish Tank” stories and seem to believe Miami is trying to not win this year.

Except, the Dolphins do not seem to be that bad. They are rebuilding. Yes, an early draft pick is a good thing, and yes, a rebuilding team likely lands that kind of pick, but are the Dolphins so bad that they are flirting with their 1-15 record from 2007? Or, is this a team that will surprise some people along the way?

I think it is more likely the latter. The Dolphins have talent on this roster, and they are going to be able to create mismatches on both offense and defense. The 2018 team saw way too many injuries to be able to say a position group like the wide receivers does not have talent - Miami is going to attack defenses with speed from players like Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Brice Butler. There is talent there.

Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage appear to be a really strong running back duo. The tight ends, headlined by Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen, should be a factor this year, especially if Gesicki takes a step forward in his second season.

Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, and T.J. McDonald should be a strong secondary, even if there is some question about who else will be able to step up from the rest of the cornerbacks. Jerome Baker is quickly becoming a really good linebacker, while Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan should be solid at worst.

The line of scrimmage, both on offense and defense, are question marks, especially when it comes to the right side on offense and generating pass rush on defense.

Things are not perfect for the Dolphins and they likely will not be in the playoff race. If injuries happen, there are places on the roster where the team will just not be able to overcome it. The injury bug has been an issue in Miami for years now, and they will not be able to afford seeing that continue this year. Not if they are trying to win games.

“Earning” the 2020 top pick could be an exciting thing after a miserable 2019, with the Dolphins in position to take another shot at a “franchise” quarterback. It would not be a bad thing, if 2019 does completely fall apart, but will it?

Will the Dolphins be fighting just to find a win this year? Will they be bad, but not horrid? Will they be mediocre (again)? Or will they shock everyone and be in contention for a playoff berth? Today, you get to weigh in. Vote in the poll below.