Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reportedly working out together - Pats Pulpit

The two spent some time at UCLA earlier this week.





Offensive team stats the Jets need to improve on this season - Gang Green Nation

RUN STUFFS

The Jets need to see a drastic improvement in the efficiency of their run game. The offensive line has been one of the most maligned position groups on the team, and it’s in the run game...





Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Retrospective: 2015 - Buffalo Rumblings

GM Doug Whaley forced to make do with limited resources

AFC NORTH:

Ravens are NOT favored to win the AFC North in 2019, according to Vegas’ latest odds - Baltimore Beatdown

Will the Browns really make their mark this season?





Devin Bush compares his relationship with Ryan Shazier to a big brother - Behind the Steel Curtain

Devin Bush considers Ryan Shazier not just a teammate, but like a big brother.





Who should Bengals prioritize extension for: A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd? - Cincy Jungle

Which receiver should the Bengals be working to extend ASAP?





Cleveland Browns: State of the offensive backfield - Can everyone be happy? - Dawgs By Nature

Every Browns running back wants his share of the workload.

AFC SOUTH:

The Patriots Are Mad At Jack Easterby - Battle Red Blog

We’ve got more insanity to try and make sense of.





Delanie Walker “doesn’t know” if he will begin training camp on the PUP list - Music City Miracles

Don’t panic, this isn’t a setback.





The forgotten game that changed the course of the Jaguars franchise and the NFL - Big Cat Country

With the Jaguars celebrating their 25th season in 2019, you’ve likely been reliving some of the most memorable moments of the team’s first 24 seasons through various medians like here at Big Cat...





Film Room: Quenton Nelson vs Geno Atkins - Stampede Blue

Looking back on 2018, how did Nelson do against one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL?

AFC WEST:

2019 Denver Broncos roster review: Quarterback Joe Flacco - Mile High Report

How Joe Flacco plays this season is one of the most important factors to getting the Denver Broncos back on the right path.





Anthony Lynn makes a greater impact than just coaching alone - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers coach is keeping very busy during the NFL dead-zone period





Why Mark Davis should be considered one of the best owners in football - Silver And Black Pride

There are few owners in professional sports who took over their team in a worse situation than Mark Davis did, following his father’s death in 2011. The Raiders’ salary cap was in dire straits, the...





Patrick Mahomes grants a Chiefs fan’s wish on Jimmy Kimmel Live - Arrowhead Pride

A Burbank pizza driver now has Mahomes’ autograph on his lower back to complement his Mahomes tattoo

NFC EAST:

The trades that shook the Giants - Big Blue View

The acquisitions of Ottis Anderson, Eli Manning and Andy Robustelli were among those that altered the franchise’s path





Carson Wentz is facing a lot of pressure heading in 2019 - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles training camp position preview: Quarterbacks.





Kellen Moore can fix Cowboys’ offense - if Jason Garrett lets him - Blogging The Boys

This may be the real determining factor in Dallas for 2019.





Which Redskins provided the best value in 2018? - Hogs Haven

And how might that change in 2019?

NFC NORTH:

Will the Packers’ defense be better than the offense in 2019? - Acme Packing Company

It hasn’t been the case frequently in recent years, but this season offers the promise of the Packers’ defense being the superior unit.





Former Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin to retire after 10 seasons - Pride Of Detroit

Have a happy retirement, Glover!





Looking back at my 10 Most Important Chicago Bears of 2018 - Windy City Gridiron

Next week I’ll start my annual 10 Most Important Bears’ series, but before I dive into the new version for 2019, I’ll look back at how I had the list in 2018.





Your Guide to Training Camp Clichés - Daily Norseman

Everyone has their favorite cliché to use, but what do they really mean?

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas the 8th most indispensable offensive player in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Imagine a Saints receiving corps with Ted Ginn as the #1 option.





Julio Jones contract update: Falcons’ star WR says he won’t hold out for new deal - The Falcoholic

It’s really good news for Falcons fans.





Panthers 2019 season opener countdown: 61 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off their 2019 season, and there are 61 to go.





Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stuck in neutral? - Bucs Nation

To some, Tampa Bay’s NFL franchise seems to be treading water...

NFC WEST:

NFL trade speculation: Some bad things need to happen for the 49ers to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Since there’s some speculation out there that the 49ers might be interested in Kirk Cousins, let’s just go over what needs to be done.





The All-Time Arizona Cardinals Team Lineup: Running Back - Revenge of the Birds

Who should be the starting Cardinals running back on the greatest team ever?





The history of no 1 overall QBs in the NFL Draft and why its overrated - Field Gulls

On Friday, I looked at the Seattle Mariners current state of affairs and then posted this poll on Twitter about the Seahawks: Would you rather they finish 3-13 or 8-8? The immediate response was...





Jared Goff is two QBs: A good one protected, a bad one under pressure - Turf Show Times

Goff is essentially two different quarterbacks. The one with a clean pocket? One of the best in the NFL. The one under pressure? One of the worst.