Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/01/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is about NFL game rules. The NFL, as they do every year, made some changes/additions to the rules or tweaks to some current rules. The new rules that stand out to me this season is the one that allows instant replay on pass interference plays, which is only for this season at this point to see how it works out and the rule that automatically requires a booth review of any scoring play or any turnover to now also include any score that is negated by a foul. You can see the full list HERE. So the question is which new rules from this season or past season do you like or not like and why or why not? In addition, which rules changes do you think the NFL needs to still implemented and why?

