Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Isaiah Prince

I am back! Thanks to all of the contributors who covered for me over the past week as I was out camping and away from my laptop. The annual 90-in-90 series marched on without me, but we are several days behind now in our look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. We double up today to make up a little ground.

This series takes a brief look at each individual player on the Dolphins’ 90-man roster, trying to get a feel for the chances of that player to be on the 53-man roster when the regular season rolls around. We take a look at the player’s 2018 performance, his contract, the chances he will progress in 2019, the chances he could regress in 2019, and finally look at how secure his roster spot is.

Our first 15 players have been Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, Albert Wilson, Wes Farnsworth, Mike Hull, Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, and Laremy Tunsil. Now, we add offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

2018 Review

Prince played as a true freshman reserve offensive lineman at Ohio State in 2015, then moved to the starting right tackle spot as a sophomore. He played some left tackle as a junior, but was again primarily on the right side, and continued that role in 2018 as a senior. He was a team captain and a First-Team All-Big-Ten in 2018 after being third-team as a junior. He played in all 54 games Ohio State played during his collegiate career.

The Dolphins selected Prince in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Contract

First year of rookie four-year, $2.67 million contract; $532,580 salary cap number (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

He is a rookie with plenty of talent that needs to be developed. He should be included in the position battles at right tackle and guard this summer, but he needs to prove he can improve, especially in pass protection. He is a developmental project - thus the sixth-round availability - but he should be able to be coached up in the NFL.

Why he might regress

Rookie offensive linemen, unless they are someone like Jake Long, typically have a learning curve. Laremy Tunsil had to adjust to the NFL, and it took him about a season-and-a-half (granted with a change to left guard and back to left tackle included in there). The speed of the game and the strength of the NFL defensive lineman can slow a rookie offensive lineman.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

The Dolphins need depth on the offensive line and they need players they can develop. Prince meets both of those needs. Not sure he is going to make the starting five, but he feels like a player who should be on the roster. At worst, he could end up on the practice squad.