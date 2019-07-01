Madden 20 ratings: Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins among top rated rookies in game

Today, EA released their annual rookie ratings for Madden 20. And if you’re like me, no matter how good or bad the next installment is supposed to be, you will buy the game “no matter what.”

However, part of the reason I purchase the game every year, is for the opportunity to play with my favorite rookies from around the NFL. Most notably, those that were selected by my favorite football team, the Miami Dolphins.

Here is a look at Christian Wilkins Madden 20 roster rating.

Wilkins, is a 75-overall in Madden which is pretty good for the 13th-overall pick. This ranks him among the top-10 rookies in this year’s game. When looking at his other attributes, you can understand why he’s going to be a menace on the virtual football field.

Awareness: 74

Speed: 72

Acceleration: 82

Agility: 76

Strength: 86

What do you think of Christian Wilkins’ Madden 20 rating? Too low? Too high?

Let us know in the comment’s section below.