Dolphins’ WR Preston Williams spotted working out with Brandon Marshall

The long wait between now and the official start of training camp, remains several weeks away. But players and coaches continue their grind well through the ‘dead’ part of offseason workouts.

And between now and the time players report back for training camp in late July, news will be trickling in at a slower than normal rate.

By now, everyone has read my Preston Williams’ article from a few days ago. And if you have, you know the type of talent Williams can potentially become. Furthermore, it was never about his skill-set or potential. Instead, it was always about where he was mentally and whether or not he could stay right, on and off the field.

According to a picture posted by Williams on Instagram, the undrafted wide receiver is reportedly working out with former Dolphins’ wide receiver, Brandon Marshall.

according to his IG, #dolphins’ WR preston williams was apparently working out with brandon marshall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZK3XDRC4Sb — josh houtz (@houtz) June 9, 2019

Marshall, 35, was one of the more dominant receivers during his 13-year NFL career. And although he isn’t currently on an NFL roster, he’s doing everything he can to remain in football shape. Part of that includes working out with Dolphin’s rookie wide receiver, Preston Williams.

Could Marshall be the missing piece, that could help Williams hone his craft, becoming the dominant wide receiver he was in college?

Time will tell. But if this news doesn’t get you excited, during a time in which news is scarce, nothing will.