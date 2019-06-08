Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Jonathan Woodard

The Miami Dolphins have completed their offseason training program and will not break until the start of training camp at the end of July. Between now and then, the players will continue to work out on their own as well as take some vacation time. Here on The Phinsider, we use this time to take a closer look at the member of the roster.

This is our 90-in-90 series - which never actually only takes 90 days, but it is still a good name. This series takes a look at the 90 players on the roster, how they played in 2018, and what we should expect to see from them in 2019.

We will start the 2019 series with defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

2018 Review

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Woodard made his on-field debut in 2018 for the Dolphins. His rookie year was ended shortly after the Draft when he tore his Achilles tendon and missed the season, then he spent part of 2017 on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad before being released and joining the Dolphins’ practice squad late in 2017. He started 2018 on the Miami practice squad before being promoted to the active roster at the end of September. He appeared in six games last year, recording 10 tackles, two for a loss, with two quarterback hits, and one sack.

Contract

The Dolphins tendered Woodard this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent. He has a one-year contract worth $645,000.

Why he will progress

At just 25, with only six games played under his belt, Woodard has plenty of time to develop still. Losing his rookie year, then spending his second season on and off practice squads slowed him down. He has shown that he is a solid depth option and should continue to grow into that role.

Why he might regress

The Dolphins will likely have to rely more on Woodard this year with a lack of depth at defensive end/edge rusher. A bigger role could expose a limitation in Woodard’s game. A seventh-round pick who missed two years at the start of his career and has only six games could have seen his growth stunted and could be already at his ceiling, and the larger role could lead to a regression.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

The Dolphins’ roster is a tough one to predict when it comes to defensive ends, because they are expected to use a 3-4 system more this year, with some linebackers playing the edge rusher role while some defensive ends could move to linebacker or could play a 3-4 defensive end role - more of an interior/defensive tackle like role in a 4-3 front. That said, Woodard is one of just five defensive ends currently listed on the roster, so it seems like has a pretty good chance of making the roster as a depth option for the line.