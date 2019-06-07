Dolphins release Isaac Asiata from injured reserve

Isaac Asiata has been something of a disappointment for Miami Dolphins fans and coaches over the course of his short career, and now, the team is saying goodbye to him for good.

According to the NFL transactions page, the Dolphins released Asiata (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement. The 26-year old guard suffered the injury sometime during the team’s offseason program and was initially waived in mid-May. After clearing waivers, Asiata reverted to Miami’s injured reserve, where he stayed until finally being officially released by the team on Friday.

The former Utah Ute was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2017 season as a developmental project, with his massive size and strength providing hope that he could one day become a rotational contributor or even a starter on Miami’s offensive line.

Going into the 2018 season, Asiata was waived, but then signed to the team’s practice squad the very next day. He was promoted to the active roster mid-way through the season. Asiata played in just one game last year and showed few signs of significant development despite seeing opportunity given how many injuries ravaged Miami’s offensive line throughout the year.

Now, with a new coaching staff in place and injuries further stunting his growth, it appears Asiata’s lifelines have run out with the Dolphins. He’ll now attempt to recover from his undisclosed injury while simultaneously searching for a new team. Hopefully, for Asiata, a change of scenery will allow him to make a better run at sticking to a 53-man roster.

