Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What if the Tuck Rule was never called? - Pats Pulpit
The "controversial" call helped the Patriots win the Snow Bowl.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Where the Jets general manager search stands - Gang Green Nation
Let’s take a moment to recap the current state of the Jets general manager search.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Jim Kelly spending time in Buffalo Bills’ quarterback room during offseason - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills are doing their homework on the K-Gun as they build up their playbook.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Gerald McCoy isn’t walking through the door, and that’s perfectly fine - Baltimore Beatdown
His services would have been nice, but Baltimore is in good shape without him.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Bud Dupree’s closing ability will dictate his future with the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
Close doesn’t cut it as a pass rusher, and Bud Dupree is learning this the hard way.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Tyler Boyd says the Bengals have “the best offense in the NFL” - Cincy Jungle
Is Tyler Boyd crazy, or just confident?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Are fans worrying about the wrong WR? - Dawgs By Nature
Spotlight has been on Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence from OTAs, but what is up with Jarvis Landry?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
A Tytus Howard Progress Report - Battle Red Blog
An update on the big man.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Adam Humphries: Brady’s age was factor in picking Titans over Patriots - Music City Miracles
Interesting comments.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Calais Campbell: ‘I’m still holding out a little hope’ on Telvin Smith rejoining team - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell hopes Telvin Smith will rejoin the team after unexpectedly announcing he would sit out the 2019 NFL season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Offseason Scouting Report: Center Ryan Kelly - Stampede Blue
We are now in the dull period for being an NFL fan, as we enter the post-draft time period of the offseason. While most people are looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season, I decided to take a step...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The way back to prominence for the Broncos will be through the defense - Mile High Report
Speaking with the First and 10 crew on Orange & Blue Radio, USA Today’s Doug Farrar named three Broncos in his top 11 cornerbacks in the NFL.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Henry named to list of players who could swing the 2019 season by The Ringer - Bolts From The Blue
Henry gets a prime set-up in 2019 to find success once again
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Best Raiders draft picks of all time by round: Fourth round - Silver And Black Pride
These days the 4th round leads off day three of the draft. The third day of the draft is when the really good General Managers can separate themselves by finding great value. The draft hits triple...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Ranking the five best revenge games on the Chiefs’ 2019 schedule - Arrowhead Pride
It’s time to balance the scales of justice
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Summer School: Evaluating the quarterback position — arm talent - Big Blue View
We continue looking at traits to analyze when studying quarterbacks
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Johnathan Cyprien is reportedly visiting the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
More safety help?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Running right: A big-picture view of Zeke and the Cowboys’ offense - Blogging The Boys
Arguments abound about just how valuable the star running back in Dallas is, but most of them are kinda about the wrong things.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Understanding Injuries in the NFL Part 2 - Hogs Haven
A look at what really correlates with injuries in the NFL using analysis from Football Outsiders
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Jordy Nelson will return to Green Bay in August to retire as a Packer - Acme Packing Company
Nelson will be back this summer in an official Packers capacity one more time.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Damon Harrison to skip Detroit Lions mandatory minicamp - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions will be missing another key defensive piece during their three-day mandatory minicamp.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers give each other meaning - Windy City Gridiron
The NFL’s oldest rivalry is rife with history, tradition, and symbolism. Most importantly, it offers meaning.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kevin Warren expected to be named next Big Ten Commissioner - Daily Norseman
This is certainly coming out of left field
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Life of a Saint: Sam Mills - Canal Street Chronicles
Former teammates and competitors speak about Sam Mills as a player, a leader, and a gentleman.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
A down year for Alex Mack still equals the best run blocking center play in the NFL - The Falcoholic
Did Mack slip a little in 2018? Maybe. Did he still kick ass? Yes.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL roster moves: Carolina Panthers to sign DT Gerald McCoy, per reports - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers landed a premier free agent to bolster their defensive line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Ndamukong Suh Isn’t Here To Replace McCoy, He’s Here To Win - Bucs Nation
New Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh isn’t looking to replace the long time Buc, but to blaze his own path
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
SB Nation NFL tight end group rankings: 49ers rank third overall - Niners Nation
The George Kittle show puts all 49ers tight ends at third. This is a good thing.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Patrick Peterson arrives to Arizona Cardinals offseason workouts - Revenge of the Birds
It took two weeks, but the Arizona Cardinals finally have Patrick Peterson back on the field.
After another tumultuous offseason for the All Pro cornerback, including receiving a six-game...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Who are the leaders and hopefuls among the Seahawks DEs in 2019? - Field Gulls
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be taking a look at the hopefuls on the Seattle Seahawks’ 90-man roster. Seattle had 11 draft picks and made several significant moves in free agency. These are some...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Ian Rapoport: Todd Gurley’s days as a 3-down back “are probably over” - Turf Show Times
RapSheet’s prognosis doesn’t sound too good for Just Todd Gurley.
Loading comments...