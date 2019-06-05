Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What if the Tuck Rule was never called? - Pats Pulpit

The "controversial" call helped the Patriots win the Snow Bowl.





Where the Jets general manager search stands - Gang Green Nation

Let’s take a moment to recap the current state of the Jets general manager search.





Jim Kelly spending time in Buffalo Bills’ quarterback room during offseason - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills are doing their homework on the K-Gun as they build up their playbook.

AFC NORTH:

Gerald McCoy isn’t walking through the door, and that’s perfectly fine - Baltimore Beatdown

His services would have been nice, but Baltimore is in good shape without him.





Bud Dupree’s closing ability will dictate his future with the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Close doesn’t cut it as a pass rusher, and Bud Dupree is learning this the hard way.





Tyler Boyd says the Bengals have “the best offense in the NFL” - Cincy Jungle

Is Tyler Boyd crazy, or just confident?





Cleveland Browns: Are fans worrying about the wrong WR? - Dawgs By Nature

Spotlight has been on Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence from OTAs, but what is up with Jarvis Landry?

AFC SOUTH:

A Tytus Howard Progress Report - Battle Red Blog

An update on the big man.





Adam Humphries: Brady’s age was factor in picking Titans over Patriots - Music City Miracles

Interesting comments.





Calais Campbell: ‘I’m still holding out a little hope’ on Telvin Smith rejoining team - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell hopes Telvin Smith will rejoin the team after unexpectedly announcing he would sit out the 2019 NFL season.





Colts Offseason Scouting Report: Center Ryan Kelly - Stampede Blue

We are now in the dull period for being an NFL fan, as we enter the post-draft time period of the offseason. While most people are looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season, I decided to take a step...

AFC WEST:

The way back to prominence for the Broncos will be through the defense - Mile High Report

Speaking with the First and 10 crew on Orange & Blue Radio, USA Today’s Doug Farrar named three Broncos in his top 11 cornerbacks in the NFL.





Henry named to list of players who could swing the 2019 season by The Ringer - Bolts From The Blue

Henry gets a prime set-up in 2019 to find success once again





Best Raiders draft picks of all time by round: Fourth round - Silver And Black Pride

These days the 4th round leads off day three of the draft. The third day of the draft is when the really good General Managers can separate themselves by finding great value. The draft hits triple...





Ranking the five best revenge games on the Chiefs’ 2019 schedule - Arrowhead Pride

It’s time to balance the scales of justice

NFC EAST:

Summer School: Evaluating the quarterback position — arm talent - Big Blue View

We continue looking at traits to analyze when studying quarterbacks





Johnathan Cyprien is reportedly visiting the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

More safety help?





Running right: A big-picture view of Zeke and the Cowboys’ offense - Blogging The Boys

Arguments abound about just how valuable the star running back in Dallas is, but most of them are kinda about the wrong things.





Understanding Injuries in the NFL Part 2 - Hogs Haven

A look at what really correlates with injuries in the NFL using analysis from Football Outsiders

NFC NORTH:

Jordy Nelson will return to Green Bay in August to retire as a Packer - Acme Packing Company

Nelson will be back this summer in an official Packers capacity one more time.





Damon Harrison to skip Detroit Lions mandatory minicamp - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions will be missing another key defensive piece during their three-day mandatory minicamp.





The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers give each other meaning - Windy City Gridiron

The NFL’s oldest rivalry is rife with history, tradition, and symbolism. Most importantly, it offers meaning.





Kevin Warren expected to be named next Big Ten Commissioner - Daily Norseman

This is certainly coming out of left field

NFC SOUTH:

Life of a Saint: Sam Mills - Canal Street Chronicles

Former teammates and competitors speak about Sam Mills as a player, a leader, and a gentleman.





A down year for Alex Mack still equals the best run blocking center play in the NFL - The Falcoholic

Did Mack slip a little in 2018? Maybe. Did he still kick ass? Yes.





NFL roster moves: Carolina Panthers to sign DT Gerald McCoy, per reports - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers landed a premier free agent to bolster their defensive line.





Ndamukong Suh Isn’t Here To Replace McCoy, He’s Here To Win - Bucs Nation

New Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh isn’t looking to replace the long time Buc, but to blaze his own path

NFC WEST:

SB Nation NFL tight end group rankings: 49ers rank third overall - Niners Nation

The George Kittle show puts all 49ers tight ends at third. This is a good thing.





Patrick Peterson arrives to Arizona Cardinals offseason workouts - Revenge of the Birds

It took two weeks, but the Arizona Cardinals finally have Patrick Peterson back on the field.

After another tumultuous offseason for the All Pro cornerback, including receiving a six-game...





Who are the leaders and hopefuls among the Seahawks DEs in 2019? - Field Gulls

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be taking a look at the hopefuls on the Seattle Seahawks’ 90-man roster. Seattle had 11 draft picks and made several significant moves in free agency. These are some...





Ian Rapoport: Todd Gurley’s days as a 3-down back “are probably over” - Turf Show Times

RapSheet’s prognosis doesn’t sound too good for Just Todd Gurley.