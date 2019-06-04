Dolphins waive Tyler Horton

The Miami Dolphins waived cornerback Tyler Horton, the team announced on Tuesday. The move happened as the team began their mandatory minicamp at the end of the offseason training program.

Horton joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this year. He played four years at Boise State, including as a starter for each of the last three seasons. He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2018.

Waiving Horton with no corresponding roster move to fill the vacant roster position could signal the Dolphins are close to signing third-round draft choice Michael Deiter. The offensive lineman, who could be the team’s starting left guard this year, is the only draft pick the team has not signed to a contract yet this year.

The Dolphins cornerback position group includes Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Torry McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley, Cornell Armstrong, Jalen Davis, Montre Hartage, Chris Lammons, Nik Needham, Jamar Summers, and Jomal Willitz. McCain has been playing safety this spring as well as cornerback, and safety Walt Aikens continues to be listed as a cornerback on the team’s roster. The Dolphins also have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who plays cornerback, both in the slot and on the outside.