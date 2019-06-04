Brice Butler injured at minicamp practice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brice Butler suffered a leg injury at Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. Butler, who suffered the right lower leg injury during a muggy and rain-soaked day on the Dolphins practice field in Davie, was attended to by a trainer before heading inside.

Nicks, bruises, and minor injuries are inevitable when it comes to offseason practices. Players are taking the practice field and doing drills in “real world” football conditions with fellow teammates for the first time in months, and football, as we all know, is an inherently dangerous sport in general, whether pads are being worn or not.

As of now, the severity of Butler’s injury has not been reported, but that is a more positive sign than a negative one. If Butler’s injury is going to put his availability for this season in jeopardy, it’s likely that we’d know relatively quickly. Hopefully, the veteran wideout will be ready for training camp in late July with the hopes of cementing his spot on the 53-man roster.

Butler, 29, joined the Dolphins during the middle of last season after several seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. He played in six games for Miami, making one start and caught six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. Currently, he’s contending with the likes of Isaiah Ford, Preston Williams, Reece Horn, and Trenton Irwin for a shot at surviving the Dolphins final roster cuts. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills, and Jakeem Grant are virtual locks to make the roster, and the team is expected to keep five or six wideouts around by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.