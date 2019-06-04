Dolphins throw backs: Kenny Stills wants jerseys permanent

With the final week of OTAs set to begin, the “dead” part of the offseason is quickly approaching. This means between now and the beginning of training camp, we will strive to bring you any Dolphins’ related news we can find.

So when the Dolphins announced their plan to release a new throwback jersey this upcoming season, we knew the team had us hook, line, and sinker.

And last night, the Miami Dolphins released stunning new pictures of their all-white throwbacks. And although the team’s official pro shop still only has two jerseys available for purchase, several pictures of Xavien Howard and Kenny Stills were released.

Xavien Howard was feeling the love.

Players and fans seemed equally excited about the new look.

But one Dolphins’ player, was wondering what it would take to make the change to the throwback uniforms full-time?

Someone ask Mr. Ross how many RTs we need to make these permanent @miamidolphins pic.twitter.com/1IuPgqLZcN — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 4, 2019

The NFL requires teams to wait five years before making any significant uniform changes. And since a minor tweak was made last offseason to the team’s color scheme, it is the belief that the Dolphins would now be unable to make any full-time changes until the year 2023.

So, Mr Ross...how many retweets will it take to make the throwbacks the Dolphins’ full-time uniforms?

