Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/27/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your feeling on the quarterback situation as it applies to the notion that some media have that the Miami Dolphins are going to limp through this season and possibly even “tank” the season to set themselves up for the first draft pick? The first draft pick is of course, under this scenario, going to be spent drafting the University of Alabama’s electrifying quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I will say that it worked out pretty damn well the last time we drafted a quarterback that wore the number 13. I personally want to see if Josh Rosen has the tools to become a franchise quarterback because if this happens we might have already stolen our guy from Arizona for a very small price. What is your take, tank for Tau or play our asses off and win as many games as we can while seeing what we have in Rosen?

