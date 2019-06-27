Phinsider Radio: Miami Dolphins CB2 will see plenty of action in 2019, and more!

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

Xavien Howard got paid more than the entire country of Luxembourg, and arrived at the “is he the best corner in football?” conversation. The man playing opposite him will see plenty of action.

For now, “the man playing opposite him” appears to be Eric Rowe. Will Cordrea Tankersley ever make it into the mix? How about Cornell Armstrong?

A mysterious group, and yet a vital group — this defensive scheme will play 5+ DB more than ever. How will this group handle the responsibility? Josh Houtz and Aaron Sutton dove into some 2017 and 2018 tape to get answers on Rowe and “Tank”, as they’ll carry Matthew through yet another episode.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

