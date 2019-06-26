Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady is trying his best to help Josh Gordon on and off the field - Pats Pulpit

Brady is actively trying to help the 28-year-old.





Sam Darnold’s production broken down by route type: Game 10 - Gang Green Nation

I recently began re-watching all of Sam Darnold’s throws from the 2018 season, going game-by-game charting his production by route type.





If the Josh Allen train derails, when might he be benched by Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings

A dive into the recent history of benched Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks to look at how long Josh Allen might have if he bombs

AFC NORTH:

Four goals for Jimmy Smith in 2019-20 - Baltimore Beatdown

The tenured corner is entering a pivotal season in Baltimore





AB and JuJu Smith-Schuster have same odds to lead the NFL in receiving - Behind the Steel Curtain

The two wide receivers are connected by Las Vegas odds heading into the 2019 regular season.





Bengals offseason graded as average - Cincy Jungle

ESPN ranked Cincinnati’s offseason as average, and it’s hard to dispute.





Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham excited about playing football again - Dawgs By Nature

Browns wide receiver says he never reached his full potential with the Giants.

AFC SOUTH:

Stop Trying To Be The New England Patriots - Battle Red Blog

It doesn’t work.





Jon Robinson stresses to Marcus Mariota to avoid big hit Titans - Music City Miracles

Today’s MMQB at Sports Illustrated is heavily focused on the upcoming 5th years for both Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. We knew those 2 would always be linked after going 1st and 2nd...





Stop worrying about Yan and Jalen’s contracts - Big Cat Country

In recent weeks, it seems the only conversation both locally and nationally regarding the Jaguars has not had anything to do with new quarterback Nick Foles and the turnaround the passing game...





How the current Colts look a lot like the prime Manning-era Colts - Stampede Blue

The prime Peyton Manning years were best known for one of the strongest offenses of the 2000s. Peyton Manning had three amazing pass catchers in Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark. He...

AFC WEST:

The “wish they were Denver Broncos” offense - Mile High Report

Who’s the one player in the NFL you wish wore orange and blue?





Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen and the late season boom - Bolts From The Blue

If you were there during the 2015 season and were (unfortunately) able to witness the first of two major injuries for Keenan Allen, then you got to see him "LACERATE" his kidney on live television....





Should the Oakland Raiders trade for Jalen Ramsey? - Silver And Black Pride

Rumors are flying about potentially trading for Jalen Ramsey, but would it be a smart move for the Raiders?





Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill to meet with NFL representatives Wednesday - Arrowhead Pride

The league intends to conduct multiple interviews, during which Hill will have legal representation.

NFC EAST:

‘Valentine’s Views:’ About dwindling training camp access, Odell Beckham’s revisionist history - Big Blue View

A few thoughts for on offseason Sunday





Eagles salary cap expert discusses planning process of Carson Wentz extension - Bleeding Green Nation

How and why the Eagles prepared for Carson Wentz’s extension years ago





How this “Dak friendly” trifecta will help the Cowboys be successful - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have a great track record when more than one player is on the field between Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and Jason Witten. But how will they perform when all three of these "Dak friendly" targets are available?





Understanding Injuries in the NFL Part 3 - Hogs Haven

A look at what really correlates with injuries in the NFL using analysis from Football Outsiders

NFC NORTH:

What could a compromise between Matt LaFleur’s and Aaron Rodgers’ styles look like? - Acme Packing Company

After playing for so long a specific way, does Aaron Rodgers want to make sweeping changes for Matt LaFleur’s new offense? Here are some ways they can both get what they want.





Darius Slay spent the weekend being an awesome dude - Pride Of Detroit

Darius Slay gave back to the local community in 2 big ways this weekend.





What the Fox did he say? - Windy City Gridiron

John Fox recently said the Bears had the worst offseason in the NFL. Would you like some cheese with that whine?





Vikings appear on list of teams most likely to draft a quarterback in 2020 - Daily Norseman

It’s a pretty reasonable assessment

NFC SOUTH:

Revisiting the Saints dominant November of 2018 - Canal Street Chronicles

One of the greatest 3 game stretches in NFL history.





Will Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu see his production drop in 2019? - The Falcoholic

Will Calvin Ridley eat into his production this season?





Chris Hogan was asked to compare Cam Newton to Tom Brady - Cat Scratch Reader

It was an unfair question but inevitable.





Bucs’ Jameis Winston delivers important lessons ahead of training camp - Bucs Nation

Talk is cheap, but it can still be encouraging..

NFC WEST:

NFC West news: Are the 49ers a boom-or-bust team heading into 2019? - Niners Nation

Are the 49ers a boom-or-bust team heading into 2019?





David Johnson in the bottom third of running backs according to Maurice Jones-Drew - Revenge of the Birds

For many, David Johnson is on the brink of another breakout.





The Seattle Seahawks’ continued quest for an improved offensive line - Field Gulls

Over the coming weeks, we’ll continue to look at the hopefuls on the Seattle Seahawks’ 90-man roster. Seattle had eleven draft picks and made several significant moves in free agency. These are...





What if they had called PI on this play in Super Bowl LIII? - Turf Show Times

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron recently revealed this play would have resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty under the new rules for 2019...