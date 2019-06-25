Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/25/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your all time favorite piece of Miami Dolphins swag? It can be a piece of clothing or even just an object that shows your fandom of the team. Mine is a football signed in 1981 but the entire team so there are some of the big names from the 70’s on the team as well as many that played into the Marino era plus I got it when I was 11 so it probably had a bigger impact on me then as I was obsessed with Dolphins football as a kid. Whats your item and why?

