Dolphins announce official reporting dates for the start of training camp

This part of the NFL dead season is no fun.

And as we’ve been patiently waiting to find out when we can expect Dolphins’ football to make it’s triumphant return, we search for a light at the end of the tunnel. It appears that we just might have found that light.

Today, all 32-NFL teams ‘official training camp reporting dates’ were announced. And Dolphins’ beat writer Alain Poupart tweeted out the schedule for both rookies and veterans to report back to Davie, Florida.

.@MiamiDolphins official training camp reporting dates: July 21 for rookies; July 24 for veterans. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) June 24, 2019

What this means is that we are officially 30 days away from the start of NFL training camp. And with that, comes the beginning of the Brian Flores’ Era. As we’ve seen in the past, good starts for first-time head coaches don’t always equate to long-term success. And all that we can hope for, is that this new era is here to stay.

Here are all 32-NFL teams training camp reporting dates.