 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins announce official reporting dates for the start of training camp

New, 1 comment

In Brian Flores We Trust

By Josh Houtz
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

This part of the NFL dead season is no fun.

And as we’ve been patiently waiting to find out when we can expect Dolphins’ football to make it’s triumphant return, we search for a light at the end of the tunnel. It appears that we just might have found that light.

Today, all 32-NFL teams ‘official training camp reporting dates’ were announced. And Dolphins’ beat writer Alain Poupart tweeted out the schedule for both rookies and veterans to report back to Davie, Florida.

What this means is that we are officially 30 days away from the start of NFL training camp. And with that, comes the beginning of the Brian Flores’ Era. As we’ve seen in the past, good starts for first-time head coaches don’t always equate to long-term success. And all that we can hope for, is that this new era is here to stay.

Here are all 32-NFL teams training camp reporting dates.

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 12. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...