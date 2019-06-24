The Curious Case of Cordrea Tankersley

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley started for the first time Week 4 in a 2017 contest against the New Orleans Saints. He’d have more defensive snaps in this game (73) than he did in his 2018 campaign (29), before succumbing to an ACL injury during practice in preparation for Week 9.

Drew Brees went at him early and often. Five times to be exact. On the 5th throw, Tank would nearly pick Brees off in the red zone. He was the seam help over the top, and flipped his hips to get his mitts on the target near the pylon (as a kid I always thought it was a “pile on”).

The Saints would go at him twice the rest of the game (although one of those a 3rd quarter TD where Tank gets caught flat-flooted against Michael Thomas’ out route and Thomas barely sneaks in upon contact just before the goal line).

For all intents and purposes, the Saints game at Wembley Stadium was a strong introduction to the NFL, and appeared ready for limelight: a confident competitor, sound tackler, and the moment never seemed too big. I liked Tony Lippett more than most, but I truly believed Tank would win the CB2 battle in 2018. In my best Foghorn Leghorn voice: shocked, I tell ya, shocked I was when neither won.

2018 is almost impossible to evaluate — not sure what the defensive coaches saw in practice/meetings that limited their trust in Tank (whether his fault or the coaches, I have no idea), and 14 pass coverage snaps is such a small sample size to make any conclusions about a significant drop-off in game situations.

Phinsider Radio interviewed Armando Salguero last year as the news became known that Bobby McCain would be the starting boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard.

Paraphrased, of course, because I can barely remember what I did yesterday, but the effect was this from Mando: he’s overthinking and as a result, losing confidence.

Tank may start the season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform list). Precarious situation, if true, in the sense that he’ll be joining a team who theoretically will be in “mid-season form” when coming back from the 6 week stint on PUP.

I’m doing an article on the rise and fall of Cordrea Tankersley this week on @thephinsider.



Who do you think is more likely to win the CB2 job, Tank or Eric Rowe? — A-A-Ron (@ASuttonPFN) June 23, 2019

As of this writing, 124 votes and Tank has 24%. I’ll admit to wording the tweet poorly, it should be framed around snap count, but still, the general impression is that CB2 is Eric Rowe’s job to lose.

There’s more questions about how this situation will play out than the last season of Game of Thrones. Most importantly, how’s the knee and his recovery?

Or, here’s another thought, can we just blame Matt Burke for Tank’s sophomore slump and call it a day?

I’m banking on this coaching staff’s ability to get the most out of each player, especially young players. Whether or not Dolphins fans like the result after the dust settles, questions will get answered.