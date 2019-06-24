Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Today we are going to take a look at one of the newest Dolphins and the man who will probably be leading their offense in week 1. The Dolphins were looking for a veteran who could play this year and mentor their new rookie quarterback next year. So the team went out and got the bearded wonder, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

2018 Review

Fitzpatrick signed a one year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and entered the season as the starter after Jameis Winston was suspended the first three games. In Fitzmagic fashion, the veteran balled out in the first three weeks meaning he got to keep the job when Winston came back. But that only lasted a bit, as Winston quickly replaced him in week 4. In week 8 against the Bengals, Winston was benched and in steps Fitzpatrick, who almost got them the win. In his eight games, Fitzpatrick recorded 2,366 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a career-high passer rating of 100.4.

Contract

Fitzpatrick signed a two-year, $11 million contract that included $7 million guaranteed.(OverTheCap)

Why he will progress

With Ryan Fitzpatrick, you are going to have some high highs and some low lows. There really is no in between with this guy. Perhaps he has more pop off games this year, but we already know what the Dolphins are getting with the veteran gunslinger.

Why he might regress

As I just stated, we already know what Fitzpatrick is capable of. It’s just a matter of when he decides to drop off and is then replaced by Josh Rosen.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

100% percent. Fitzpatrick should be the starter week 1, as much as that pains a lot of people to see. Fitzpatrick will put together a ton of highlights followed by a ton of plays of “what was he thinking”. Honestly, Fitzpatrick is an exciting player to watch as you never know what you are going to get from him.