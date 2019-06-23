Phinsider Question Of The Day and Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/23/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is where do you stand on the choice of the Miami Dolphins new head coach hire? Is Brian Flores the guy? Do you think Gase should have been given another year or two? Was there someone else that you think would have made a much better choice than Flores or keeping Gase? Does the mixed results that we have seen from other coaches hired away from the New England Patriots worry you with Flores? Where do you stand?

Poll Who is/was/would have been your choice of head coach this season for the Miami Dolphins? Brian Flores is the man, I’m sold!

Gase should still be in charge, stupid to fire him!

I was done with Gase but I would have gone a different direction than Flores. vote view results 0% Brian Flores is the man, I’m sold! (0 votes)

0% Gase should still be in charge, stupid to fire him! (0 votes)

0% I was done with Gase but I would have gone a different direction than Flores. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.