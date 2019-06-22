Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Mike Gesicki

As we inch closer and closer to the start of training camp, we slowly start to break down the depth chart and which players could make an impact on the 53-man roster. In this installment of the 90-in-90 series, I take a look at a player that many believe will have a breakout year in 2019.

What can we expect from the Dolphins’ tight end in his second season under new offensive coordinator, Chad O’Shea? Let’s take a look at tight end Mike Gesicki.

2018 Review

To say Gesicki’s rookie season was a disappointment would be an understatement. And for a guy that wasn’t known for his pass blocking in college, Adam Gase and the previous regime asked him to do it a lot. In fact, he blocked more than any other player at his position in 2018. This ultimately led to his below average season.

2018 stats: 22 receptions for 202 yards

Contract

Gesicki was drafted in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft (#42). He signed a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $6,611,924. (OverTheCap)

Why he will progress

With the addition of Dwayne Allen this offseason, it is believed that this new coaching staff will let Gesicki fly. And in doing so, he will blossom into one of the league’s better tight ends. At Penn State, Gesicki proved he could be a big-bodied redzone target. And he tested out of this world at the combine—proving to be freak athlete.

In a Rob Gronkowski-type role, Gesicki should breakout in a New England style offense.

Why he might regress

If we’re being honest, Gesicki struggled mightily vs press coverage as a rookie. And at times, looked over-matched from the very first snap. If he continues to lack confidence and struggle to beat smaller defensive backs, Miami could have a ‘Michael Egnew’ problem on their hands.

2019 could be a make or break year for Gesicki.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

100% percent. There’s absolutely no way Mike Gesicki isn’t on the Dolphins’ roster in 2019. And don’t be surprised if by the end of the year, there’s a lot more people that believe in the playmaking tight end. I know I do.