2019 Fantasy Football: Ryan Fitzpatrick vs Josh Rosen

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2019 fantasy football season, important decisions will need to be made. And some of those decisions may come down to deciding which of your favorite players to draft- over another.

So as we try to fill up the dead space prior to training camp, I will take a look at some important fantasy football decisions you will need to make this summer. And when you’re on a clock and see a shiny Miami Dolphins’ player is staring back at you with those eyes, how can you resist?

Let’s take a look at the biggest camp battle in South Florida: Josh Rosen vs Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick - QB30 (211 overall)

The bearded magician as no one calls him. Fitzpatrick was signed by the Dolphins after Bridgewater went back to New Orleans, and Brees’ shadow. And with Tyrod Taylor now the serviceable back up in Los Angeles, he was the best, and only option available. It also awarded him with the opportunity to compete for a starting job. And that’s exactly what he plans to do.

In 2018, in limited action with the Buccaneers, Fitzpatrick put up some of the biggest fantasy points of the year—49, 38, 30, 31. When he’s good, he’s damn good. However, the biggest thing with FitzMagic has always been consistency. And that’s not something the 36-year old has been able to figure out.

Truth is, #Fitzmagic’s YOLO attitude and gunslinger mentality, should cause plenty of boom or bust plays in Chad O’Shea’s offense. And for a guy that recorded three consecutive 400-yard games in 2018, he could be the difference between a playoff birth, or sitting at home watching the rest of the league fight over your championship.

Whether you like Fitzpatrick’s potential in Miami or not. Just always remember, Josh Rosen is waiting in the shadows.

2018 Stats: 164/246 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Josh Rosen - QB33 (238 overall)

Unless you’re like Patrick from SpongeBob, you probably don’t live under a rock. Which means you know by now that the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray No.1 overall and jettisoned The Chosen One to South Beach. Miami gave up a second-round pick (62nd-overall) which means they have to believe he can eventually become a starting QB in the league. Or maybe they believe something else.

No one can honestly say how the Dolphins and their coaching staff view Rosen. But as I mentioned above, barring unforeseen circumstances, Fitzpatrick will likely start the season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback—and that’s okay.

Because the Dolphins have an early BYE, which would be the perfect time to transition to the younger, more promising QB. I believe Rosen has the potential to be a franchise-caliber QB in the NFL. Whether or not that happens, has yet to be determined.

He will have some fantasy value in 2019, but how much is difficult to say.

2018 Stats: 217/393 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions

Conclusion

The difference between fantasy football and the real-life gridiron could not be more apparent in this situation. And for as much as I believe Josh Rosen has what it takes to be the Dolphins’ quarterback long-term, I think it is more likely Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Miami QB you will want to own this fantasy football season.

In the end, neither quarterback is worth targeting in any format other than SuperFlex (2QB), Best Ball, or Daily Fantasy leagues. Actually, maybe Rosen in a Dynasty league, but that’s a story for another day.

Nevertheless, the heart will always reign supreme. And I will roster at least one Dolphins’ player in all 300 of my fantasy leagues.

