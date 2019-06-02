Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General ) 06/02/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the two top quarterbacks on the roster do you think will be the teams starter for the Miami Dolphins this season? Do you think one will start with another eventually taking over? Do you consider either of the two the “answer” that we have been looking for at the position all these years? Will it be Josh Rosen, the second year guy who showed flashes but never lived up to his full potential (few do in one season) or Ryan Fitzpatrick who flashes in some games and then vanishes in others?

