Head coach Brian Flores to attend Patriots Super Bowl ring ceremony

Head coach Brian Flores has been a Miami Dolphin for a few months now, but the long time New England Patriot will don the red, white, and blue one last time this Thursday.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hosting a private ring ceremony that will bring together the now-scattered 2018 Super Bowl champion team. Despite now being the head coach of the division rival Miami Dolphins, Flores is scheduled to attend the party.

Last season, Flores was the defensive play caller and de facto defensive coordinator of the Patriots. He called the defensive plays for one of the most impressive defensive performances ever seen on the NFL’s biggest stage, as the Patriots defense smothered a high powered Los Angeles Rams offense that set records during the 2018 regular season.

Flores was also New England’s linebackers coach from 2016-2018. Prior to holding that title, he was an assistant coach at numerous positions, as well as a scout for the Bill Belichick’s personnel department back in the early 2000s. In other words, before moving to Miami, Flores was a Patriot through and through, so it’s not surprising that he’s returning to his old stomping grounds for one last celebration of the greatest achievement of his football career.

Flores now has four Super Bowl rings from his decade-and-a-half long career with the Patriots, something most coaches and players in the NFL can only dream about. Now rebuilding a long beleaguered Dolphins team, he’ll attempt to add to that impressive collection in his trophy cabinet and hopefully reach the pinnacle of NFL achievement once more, only next time, he’ll be wearing aqua and orange.