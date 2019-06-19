Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Which undrafted rookies have the best chances of making the Patriots’ roster? - Pats Pulpit
Will New England’s streak of undrafted rookies on the 53-man team stay alive?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
What free agents should Joe Douglas take a look at bringing to the Jets? - Gang Green Nation
Which players could help this team?
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills’ best contract values of 2018: Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
Allen gave the Bills a chance in almost every game he started last season, especially the last six weeks
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Legion of Boom 2.0? Not so fast, the Ravens secondary could be even better - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore’s secondary closely resembles that of the Seahawks several years ago.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoying Steelers return to ‘normalcy’ - Behind the Steel Curtain
After the departure of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, the sense of calm emanating from the Steelers locker room this offseason is impossible to ignore.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Should we expect more, less or the same production from A.J. Green in 2019? - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals’ star receiver is back at practice, but a new system, his entrance into his 30s and his early exit from two of the past three seasons bring all sorts of questions about this year’s outlook.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: ESPN taps Greg Joseph as veteran most likely to be cut - Dawgs By Nature
Second-year kicker picked as the veteran most likely to be cut from the Browns roster.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Nick Caserio Wants Out Of New England, Wants To Become General Manager Of Texans - Battle Red Blog
One day, I won’t have to write about this anymore. One day.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Looking at each of Marcus Mariota’s Deep Ball Attempts (Part 1) Titans - Music City Miracles
Now that we are in peak offseason, I thought it would be a fun idea to take a look at each of Marcus Mariota’s deep ball attempts in the 2018 season. As we get into a crucial season for Marcus,...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Telvin Smith fined $88,000 for not showing up to Jaguars minicamp - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have fined Telvin Smith a total of $88,650 for missing three days of mandatory minicamp last week, according to a screenshot of the linebacker’s Instagram account.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Four Things to Look Forward to in the Colts’ 2019 Season - Stampede Blue
4. Ballard’s New Draft Class
In April of 2018, the Indianapolis Colts had one of their best drafts since 1998 (when they acquired the greatest quarterback of all time). Led by General Manager Chris...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos will wear helmet decal in honor of Pat Bowlen - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos will have a "Mr. B" decal on their helmets in 2019 in honor of Pat Bowlen.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Dylan Cantrell Primed For Breakout Campaign - Bolts From The Blue
When former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams signed a wealthy free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, it left an apparent hole on the remaining depth chart. Williams was a...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders DC Paul Guenther doesn’t see Hard Knocks as distraction: We look at how NFL teams fared the season they were featured - Silver And Black Pride
An NFL locker room is often something that is imagined as this fragile thing that must not be disturbed in any way for fear the whole team dynamic will crumble. So, the thought of allowing a camera...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Why KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has the best screen game in the NFL - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs’ screen game became a hot topic on social media on Monday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Evaluating the quarterback position: Accuracy, placement can be different things - Big Blue View
We continue breaking down traits that evaluators look for in quarterbacks
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
3 under the radar areas the Eagles can improve - Bleeding Green Nation
Get better every day
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The race is on for the Cowboys and Amari Cooper against Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints - Blogging The Boys
Will the Cowboys beat the clock with Amari Cooper’s extension?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Ranking the NFC East, 2019: Head Coaches - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven looks at all four teams in the division in an effort to identify the best and the weakest of the NFC East
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Top Plays of 2018, #10: Rodgers scrambles and finds MVS for an absurd catch - Acme Packing Company
The master of the improvised play and back-shoulder throw hit a ridiculous one despite a bad leg.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Did Matthew Stafford play with a broken back in 2018? - Pride Of Detroit
One report suggests Stafford played through considerable pain down the stretch of the 2018 season.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What binds George Halas and Vince Lombardi, and Bears-Packers - Windy City Gridiron
Two people epitomize football’s oldest rivalry. Two men, of different backgrounds, cut from the same cloth. Halas and Lombardi.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Could Harrison Smith be the next Viking that’s up for a contract extension? - Daily Norseman
It sounds like that could happen
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints add Rishard Matthews to receiver mix, waive Travin Dural - Canal Street Chronicles
Rishard Matthews is joining the Saints, and that’s something to be excited about.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Things better than the NFL dead period - The Falcoholic
This is an article comparing trash to garbage.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers sign LB Sione Teuhema, waive DT T.J. Barnes - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers made a slight adjustment to their 90-man roster before the start of mandatory minicamp.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Time Is Now For Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation
2019 will be a year of answers for Tampa Bay’s quarterback
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers quarterbacks: How long of a leash does Jimmy Garoppolo have? - Niners Nation
When do you pull the plug?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kliff Kingsbury will have to prove himself to many in the NFL - Revenge of the Birds
For those stuck in the dark, college coaches use social media to spy on recruits.
Not only do they spy on perspective players, they check in on current players.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The issues of predictability and expectations for the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls
Friday here at Field Gulls, Matty F. Brown took a deep dive into the 2018 offense of Seattle Seahawks under the command of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, looking at the things the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams RB Todd Gurley’s trainer confirms “arthritic component to knee” - Turf Show Times
Ok then.