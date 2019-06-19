Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Which undrafted rookies have the best chances of making the Patriots’ roster? - Pats Pulpit

Will New England’s streak of undrafted rookies on the 53-man team stay alive?





What free agents should Joe Douglas take a look at bringing to the Jets? - Gang Green Nation

Which players could help this team?





Buffalo Bills’ best contract values of 2018: Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings

Allen gave the Bills a chance in almost every game he started last season, especially the last six weeks

AFC NORTH:

Legion of Boom 2.0? Not so fast, the Ravens secondary could be even better - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore’s secondary closely resembles that of the Seahawks several years ago.





Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoying Steelers return to ‘normalcy’ - Behind the Steel Curtain

After the departure of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, the sense of calm emanating from the Steelers locker room this offseason is impossible to ignore.





Should we expect more, less or the same production from A.J. Green in 2019? - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals’ star receiver is back at practice, but a new system, his entrance into his 30s and his early exit from two of the past three seasons bring all sorts of questions about this year’s outlook.





Cleveland Browns: ESPN taps Greg Joseph as veteran most likely to be cut - Dawgs By Nature

Second-year kicker picked as the veteran most likely to be cut from the Browns roster.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Nick Caserio Wants Out Of New England, Wants To Become General Manager Of Texans - Battle Red Blog

One day, I won’t have to write about this anymore. One day.





Looking at each of Marcus Mariota’s Deep Ball Attempts (Part 1) Titans - Music City Miracles

Now that we are in peak offseason, I thought it would be a fun idea to take a look at each of Marcus Mariota’s deep ball attempts in the 2018 season. As we get into a crucial season for Marcus,...





Telvin Smith fined $88,000 for not showing up to Jaguars minicamp - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fined Telvin Smith a total of $88,650 for missing three days of mandatory minicamp last week, according to a screenshot of the linebacker’s Instagram account.





Four Things to Look Forward to in the Colts’ 2019 Season - Stampede Blue

4. Ballard’s New Draft Class

In April of 2018, the Indianapolis Colts had one of their best drafts since 1998 (when they acquired the greatest quarterback of all time). Led by General Manager Chris...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos will wear helmet decal in honor of Pat Bowlen - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos will have a "Mr. B" decal on their helmets in 2019 in honor of Pat Bowlen.





Dylan Cantrell Primed For Breakout Campaign - Bolts From The Blue

When former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams signed a wealthy free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, it left an apparent hole on the remaining depth chart. Williams was a...





Raiders DC Paul Guenther doesn’t see Hard Knocks as distraction: We look at how NFL teams fared the season they were featured - Silver And Black Pride

An NFL locker room is often something that is imagined as this fragile thing that must not be disturbed in any way for fear the whole team dynamic will crumble. So, the thought of allowing a camera...





Why KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has the best screen game in the NFL - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs’ screen game became a hot topic on social media on Monday.

NFC EAST:

Evaluating the quarterback position: Accuracy, placement can be different things - Big Blue View

We continue breaking down traits that evaluators look for in quarterbacks





3 under the radar areas the Eagles can improve - Bleeding Green Nation

Get better every day





The race is on for the Cowboys and Amari Cooper against Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints - Blogging The Boys

Will the Cowboys beat the clock with Amari Cooper’s extension?





Ranking the NFC East, 2019: Head Coaches - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven looks at all four teams in the division in an effort to identify the best and the weakest of the NFC East

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Top Plays of 2018, #10: Rodgers scrambles and finds MVS for an absurd catch - Acme Packing Company

The master of the improvised play and back-shoulder throw hit a ridiculous one despite a bad leg.





Did Matthew Stafford play with a broken back in 2018? - Pride Of Detroit

One report suggests Stafford played through considerable pain down the stretch of the 2018 season.





What binds George Halas and Vince Lombardi, and Bears-Packers - Windy City Gridiron

Two people epitomize football’s oldest rivalry. Two men, of different backgrounds, cut from the same cloth. Halas and Lombardi.





Could Harrison Smith be the next Viking that’s up for a contract extension? - Daily Norseman

It sounds like that could happen

NFC SOUTH:

Saints add Rishard Matthews to receiver mix, waive Travin Dural - Canal Street Chronicles

Rishard Matthews is joining the Saints, and that’s something to be excited about.





Things better than the NFL dead period - The Falcoholic

This is an article comparing trash to garbage.





Carolina Panthers sign LB Sione Teuhema, waive DT T.J. Barnes - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers made a slight adjustment to their 90-man roster before the start of mandatory minicamp.





The Time Is Now For Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

2019 will be a year of answers for Tampa Bay’s quarterback

NFC WEST:

49ers quarterbacks: How long of a leash does Jimmy Garoppolo have? - Niners Nation

When do you pull the plug?





Kliff Kingsbury will have to prove himself to many in the NFL - Revenge of the Birds

For those stuck in the dark, college coaches use social media to spy on recruits.

Not only do they spy on perspective players, they check in on current players.





The issues of predictability and expectations for the Seahawks offense - Field Gulls

Friday here at Field Gulls, Matty F. Brown took a deep dive into the 2018 offense of Seattle Seahawks under the command of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, looking at the things the...





Rams RB Todd Gurley’s trainer confirms “arthritic component to knee” - Turf Show Times

Ok then.