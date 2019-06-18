Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/18/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is a follow up to a previous question. I previously asked which former Miami Dolphins player(s) deserved entry in to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Following that question, are there any current Phins players who you believe have shown you enough that they may one day find themselves in the HOF or is this roster one of those that does not possess that level of talent at any position, in your opinion?

