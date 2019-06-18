Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Wesley Farnsworth

The 90-in-90 series marches on today as we reach the ninth player to fall into the spotlight. This series is an annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ preseason 90-man roster, player by player. Each article looks at one player and his play from the previous season, his current contract, reasons why he may progress or may regress this season, and his chances for making the regular-season, 53-man roster.

Our first eight players have been Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, and Albert Wilson. We get our first special teams player today with long snapper Wes Farnsworth.

2018 Review

As a senior at Nevada in 2018, Farnsworth played in 13 games as the team’s primary long snapper. He was also named a captain and was give the team’s annual Captain’s Award a the end of the season. Over his four-year career at Nevada, he played in all 50 games and was one of only three players in 2015 to see playing time as a true freshman at the schoo.l.

Contract

First year of a three-year, $1.755 million undrafted free agent contract; 2019 salary cap number $495,000 (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Farnsworth is a rookie long snapper, playing at a position that can lend itself to long careers in the NFL. He has to adjust to the speed of the game, but he has had a successful college career as a long snapper and could continue that into the pros.

Why he might regress

He was undrafted for a reason - though it is hard to justify drafting a long snapper. The speed of the game is going to cause issues.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

There is speculation that Farnsworth could make the roster, but as long as John Denney is still in Miami, it seems like a stretch to assume the Dolphins are ready to make that change.