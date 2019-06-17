The Splash Zone 6/17/19: The Brian Flores Experience

A culture change is underway with the Miami Dolphins. Discipline and competition are among some of the topics the Brian Flores stresses daily. Under Adam Gase, the players looked undisciplined on the field quite frequently as penalties and big plays against the defense were a common thing.

Brian Flores experience: T.N.T. wall, one-line mantras and more in Miami - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

From sprints to the wall to paying rent every day, the first-year coach has implemented a culture change within the confines of Dolphins headquarters.

Dolphins Offseason

Father’s Day memories of game day with Don Shula | Miami Herald

Sharon Shula, one of Don Shula’s five children, recounts what it was like for a 15-year-old girl to spend time with coach Don Shula before a Miami Dolphins home game during the team’s dynasty days of the 1970s.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Happy Father’s Day from your favorite mass reproducer - The Phinsider

Nope, it’s not Antonio Cromartie or Philip Rivers — it’s me, SUTTON!

Miami Dolphins News 6/15/19: Dolphins 2019 Draft Class Officially Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Maurice Smith - The Phinsider

Our 90-in-90 series continues today, the eighth day of the series with the seventh player on the schedule. We are still one player behind, but we will make up for it soon. Today, we take another...

Caption This! - The Phinsider

I have zero issues with our new quarterback’s spine being manipulated during drills.