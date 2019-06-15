Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Maurice Smith

Our 90-in-90 series continues today, the eighth day of the series with the seventh player on the schedule. We are still one player behind, but we will make up for it soon. Today, we take another look at the Dolphins’ roster, selecting one player, and giving you a closer look at him. We look at the 2018 season, the player’s current contract, reasons why he may progress or may regress this season, and his chances for making the regular-season, 53-man roster.

Our first six players have been Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, and Kendrick Norton. We stay on the defense today and take a look at safety Maurice Smith.

2018 Review

Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2017, appearing in six games as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in seven games as he bounced between the active roster and the practice squad. He tallied five tackles and one pass defensed last year.

Contract

Second year of a two-year, $1.2 million contract; 2019 salary cap number $645,000 (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Smith turned 24 yesterday, so he is a young player still developing. He has shown that he can be a depth player on defense and he can play on special teams. With a defensive oriented head coach now, there is hope that Smith can continue to develop.

Why he might regress

The Dolphins have been able to waive, re-sign to the practice squad, and promote Smith multiple times, so it is clear that teams around the league see him as a fringe player. Has he reached his potential? It is possible.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Smith provides solid depth at the safety position, but the Dolphins also appear to have multiple players at the position already. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, and T.J. McDonald are all locks to make the roster, Walt Aikens should be a depth safety and key special teams player, and cornerback Bobby McCain has been playing safety, so there is not a lot of extra space on the roster. Smith could make the roster to provide depth, or he could see another year of bouncing between the practice squad and the roster. Neither would be a surprise.