Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/15/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is when you are not cheering for your Miami Dolphins on Sunday who are you rooting for on Saturdays during the football season? I know most of the locals, like myself, are diehard Miami Hurricanes fans. I grew up in Coral Gables and was part of their Jr swim and dive teams back in the day as well as having season tickets every season so it just is what it is despite attending other schools (although I may still look to get a masters online via the U just to have a degree from there...sort of). Others of of us from around the state are Florida Gators fans, UCF fans or like our beloved Joe, Florida State Seminole fans, a point that I have to overlook to still consider him a good friend (although Joe is not a sports bully so it’s cool). Others of you are from some other part of the country or attended school out of state and that, naturally became your team. So who do you root for on Saturdays? By the way, the term sports bully is what I call a person who’s team wins and they do everything they can to rub it in the face of an opposing fan which has always just seemed over the top and douchey to me unless they are Jets fans of course.

